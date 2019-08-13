Allegiant to offer non-stop flights from Louisville to Sarasota

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flying from Louisville to your vacation destination on the Florida Gulf Coast will be easier.
Allegiant has announced a new nonstop flight to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The flights begin November 25, the Monday of Thanksgiving week.
To celebrate the new service, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $59 on the new route.
“We’re very excited about this additional growth in Louisville,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, in a statement announcing the new service. “We know area travelers will take advantage of these convenient, affordable flights to get away to sunny southwest Florida this winter.”
The route will have twice weekly services with flights on Monday and Friday.
More details will be released during a 10 a.m. news conference at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
