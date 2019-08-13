AT&T launches ‘Believe Louisville’ initiative to improve communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AT&T has launched a new initiative to increase access to opportunity through education and second chances.
It’s called “Believe Louisville.”
The effort is the latest in AT&T’s larger AT&T Believe initiative, which is now active in more than 20 cities across the country. Believe Louisville aims to use AT&T’s strong base of local employee volunteers and company resources to better serve the community.
The effort will focus on four core areas: education and job skills in at-risk Louisville neighborhoods; support for Louisville’s homeless population, felony expungement and community engagement through employee volunteerism.
“Believe Louisville seeks to build on the good work of our more than 900 Louisville area employees who routinely engage in community works by focusing employee engagement to make a prolonged impact on the place we call home,” said AT&T Kentucky President Hood Harris. “With a fantastic team of caring people, we’re committed to supporting public education and community-focused organizations as we work to expand pathways to opportunity.”
Believe Louisville kicked off on Tuesday with a commitment of $144,500 from AT&T and $53,000 from the AT&T Foundation, for a total of $197,5001 dedicated to its new initiative.
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), a nonprofit program that partners with high school students to overcome barriers and prepare for college and career pathways, is the first Believe Louisville collaborator. With this funding from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, JAG will be able to better serve young people at Doss High School and the Academy at Shawnee.
