Breathitt County Judge-Executive accused of using public money to buy lumber

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, accusing him of using public money for personal use.
The grand jury indicted Noble on the counts of abuse of public trust, theft by unlawful taking and official misconduct in the case. The first two charges are felonies.
The indictment states Noble intentionally used more than $700 in public funds to purchase lumber for personal use.
Noble’s bond is set at $250,000 full cash.
