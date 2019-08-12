‘Clues’ about Kings Island’s new addition to the park in 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official announcement is not happening until Thursday morning but we already have some clues about Kings Island’s new addition for 2019.
The announcement from the amusement park included pictures of former roller coasters at the park so maybe it’s a new coaster?
The video they sent to us includes some of the park’s roller coasters, so could be!
Kings Island also tweeted about the big announcement with the hashtag TEOTWAKI.
Some have guessed that stands for “The end of the world as we know it.”
Monday morning, FOX19 NOW was also given these exclusive ‘clues’. Got any idea what you think it is? You’ll have to wait until Thursday to find out!
