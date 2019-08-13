Dole recalls baby spinach sold in Ky. and Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check your refrigerator. Dole is recalling two different types of baby spinach sold in 10 states, including Kentucky and Indiana, due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.
Dole says a random sample of the spinach tested positive for salmonella, forcing them to issue a recall.
The company made the announcement on August 9 recalling cases of the six ounce bags of Dole Baby Spinach and 10 ounce bags of Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, both with use-by dates of August 5, 2019, due to a possible exposure to salmonella.
Since the product is expired, you shouldn’t be able to find it on store shelves.
The recall applies to products sold in Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The affected six-ounce bags contain the lot code W20308A and UPC code 0-71430-00964-2.
The 10-ounce bags have the lot code W203010 and UPC code 0-71430-00016-8.
No illnesses have been reported.
