Eastern Kentucky man arrested at the Pentagon was armed with shotgun, knives, machete

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVE) - An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested at the beginning of August in Arlington, Virginia.
Charles Lawson of Pineville, is accused of traveling from Kentucky to the Pentagon, armed with a shotgun, ammo, knives, a machete, a bottle of Jim Beam Vanilla and marijuana.
According to court documents, Pentagon police said Lawson approached them and told them he was there for “liberty business.”
Inside Lawson’s vehicle, police found the loaded shotgun, with shells inside. He was immediately arrested and then was taken to Virginia Hospital Center for a mental health evaluation. He also admitted to police that he’d been drinking all day.
Court records show Lawson was involuntarily hospitalized at Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center and was also denied a firearm purchase in West Virginia. Documents stated he was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and expressed suicidal intentions.
Lawson was arrested because he was not allowed to possess a firearm because he was previously committed to a mental institution.
