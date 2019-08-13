EFD save unconscious man from burning home

EFD save unconscious man from burning home
Elizabethtown Fire Department rescued a man from this burning structure Tuesday morning. (Source: Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By Makayla Ballman | August 13, 2019 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 4:50 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Elizabethtown Fire Department saved an unresponsive man during a call Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Shift 1 units responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Princeton Drive around 11 AM. The call came in of a person trapped inside the burning home.

Elizabethtown Fire Department crews rescued the man, who was unconscious, and then rushed him to HMH for treatment.
Elizabethtown Fire Department crews rescued the man, who was unconscious, and then rushed him to HMH for treatment. (Source: Elizabethtown Fire Department)

Once on scene, crews from Rescue/Pumper 2081 and 2034 quickly entered the burning structure and located a man who was unconscious.

EFD firefighters and Hardin County EMS began CPR and other resuscitative efforts on the victim. He was rushed to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

The current condition of that victim hasn't been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.