EFD save unconscious man from burning home

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Elizabethtown Fire Department saved an unresponsive man during a call Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post, Shift 1 units responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Princeton Drive around 11 AM. The call came in of a person trapped inside the burning home.
Once on scene, crews from Rescue/Pumper 2081 and 2034 quickly entered the burning structure and located a man who was unconscious.
EFD firefighters and Hardin County EMS began CPR and other resuscitative efforts on the victim. He was rushed to Hardin Memorial Hospital.
The current condition of that victim hasn't been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
