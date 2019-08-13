Envirome Institute creates Louisville Data Commons, online repository for health and environment data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is making everyday people into scientists and researchers with a newly launched website.
Louisville Data Commons, an online resource for individuals and organizations conducting environmental research, has been created by the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute at the University of Louisville.
It’s a place for people to upload information they’ve gathered- and compare it to data from the city or federal government.
“The growth of citizen science and the excitement around low-cost sensors has highlighted the great need to have a place where information gathered by our community, in our community, about our community can be made available to our whole community and governed by our community,” director of the Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil in the Envirome Institute, Dr. Ted Smith said.
Right now, the website includes data from Brightside, pollen tracking and a tree inventory.
A bio-diversity inventory is coming soon. It’ll document birds, bugs and bats.
The web portal is hosted and governed by the Envirome Institute and is free and open to the public as a repository of information gathered about the health of the air, water and soil in Louisville.
