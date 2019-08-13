A few strong t-storms this afternoon along with high heat indices

ALERTS
- HEAT ADVISORY for Grayson/Adair/Green Counties
- THIS AFTERNOON: Heat index values above 100°
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Strong thunderstorms possible along and south of the parkways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been an active morning so far with heavy rain and thunderstorms. We needed the rain, so it is not all bad news. The current shower activity will fade in the coming hours.
The next question is how fast will the sunshine return? For now, that appears to be delayed for a few more hours which will also help on the heat side of today’s story. Having said that, even with cloudy skies, the heat index could get close to 100°.
The best chance to exceed that level looks to be south of Louisville at this time.
We will monitor the re-development of t-storms this afternoon as a few could push severe limits. However, coverage is expected to be much more scattered compared to the rain this morning.
FORECAST
- REST OF TODAY (ALERT DAY): Scattered t-storms re-develop. (30% chance); Some could be locally strong/heavy; HIGH: 90° (Heat index around 96-102°)
- TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early (20%); Partly Cloudy; LOW: 74°
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 90°
