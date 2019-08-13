FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms bring needed rainfall to some, but not all

ALERTS
- HEAT ADVISORY for Grayson, Adair and Green Counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon after a morning filled with clouds and needed rainfall.
We picked up a quarter of an inch of rain at the station downtown, with some areas measuring closer to one inch while others saw nothing at all. The hit and miss nature will continue this afternoon and evening mainly south of Louisville.
Temperatures held down because of the cloud cover will keep us in the 80s today. Another front swings around an upper level low on Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm chance. Slight enhancement is possible along and north of I-64 according to the high resolution models (which haven’t been performing all that well).
After a brief break from the heat and humidity on Thursday – the opening day of the Kentucky State Fair – we’ll bounce back into the heat and humidity of summer by the weekend. This will be something to watch as temperatures press back into the mid 90s.
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms (30% chance), some clearing. HIGH: 87° (Heat index around 95-100°)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorm (20% chance). HIGH: 89°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 88°
