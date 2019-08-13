Havana Rumba sues landlord following roof collapse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a roof collapse closed several businesses at a St. Matthews strip mall at the end of July, one of the businesses is suing the landlord.
Havana Rumba says they told their landlord about problems with the roof and the issues were never fixed.
The restaurant is suing for lost profits, breach of contract and negligence.
The strip mall also houses Del Frisco’s, Half Peach Bakery, Charim Korean restaurant, and Nail Therapy.
The building is still closed. The investigation into the roof collapse is ongoing.
