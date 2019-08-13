JCPS squashes online rumors about early dismissals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's back to school time for the Jefferson County Public Schools and students shouldn’t count on an early dismissal this week.
In response to rumors circulating online that middle and high school students will let out at 1:45 p.m. for the first five days of school, JCPS tweeted that those rumors are false.
The district said school will begin and end at normal operating hours. For middle and high school students, that’s 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. (some may vary, check with school) and for elementary students it’s 9:05 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.
