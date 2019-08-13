JCPS squashes online rumors about early dismissals

We've seen several posts saying middle & high schools will let out at 1:45 p.m. the first 5 days, but that's incorrect.



School Hours:



Elementary: 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Middle & High: 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. (some may vary, check with school)#WeAreJCPS