Jeffersonville police looking for missing 69-year-old man

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in Indiana.
The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69-year-old white man, described as being 5-feet-8 inches tall and 160 pounds,
Haas has gray hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots. He also has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.
Lawrence is missing from Jeffersonville, Ind., and was last seen on Saturday at about noon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Lawrence “Larry” Haas, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.