Kentucky State Fair ready for the heat with plenty of water, AC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With temperatures heading back up and the heat index on the rise as well within in the next few days, the goal at the Kentucky State Fair will be staying cool.
Hot Burgers, hot fries? Yes please, but imagine standing over a hot fryer or smoking grill trying to keep your cool with hungry customers waiting and temperatures in the 90s.
“The major thing is to stay hydrated,” said Sivori Catering Manager Don Kenna. “That’s the number one rule.”
Kenna has been doing it for years, with multiple Sivori Catering food trucks and tents at the Kentucky State Fair. Some are air conditioned, the donut burger hut he oversees has seven fans. So, how hot does it get?
“Well over 100 degrees,” Kenna answered with a smile. “We try not to look at the thermometers.”
Employees keep water handy and take breaks.
The Thrill Ville's rides and games are certain to be hot spots in more ways than one, as is the outdoor concert area.
Fair officials have five pop up water vendors strategically placed in those areas, as well as walking water vendors with ice cold H2O to find you in the crowd.
Your best option? Head into the cool.
“They can get to the concert series all the way to the south wing shops all in air conditioning,” Kentucky State Fair Spokesman Ian Cox said.
The Expo Center’s 1.2 million square-feet of connected air conditioned space will also take you to the animals.
“We’re treated like royalty here,” Jersey Cattle owner Bland Baird said. "It’s pretty awesome.”
By “we”, Bland Baird is talking about his family’s Jerseys, who love lounging in the AC. They all beat the heat by coming into the Expo Center early Tuesday morning.
“It can be dangerous if you get caught in a wreck or something on the interstate with a trailer load of cows,” Baird explained. “They [the animals] may not be able to handle that much heat.”
You can also stay hydrated by bringing your own water bottle into the fair. With water fountains throughout the property it’s also free, fill up as much as you want.
