Local gyms go head to head collecting backpacks and supplies for JCPS students
Some of the backpacks donated through Stack the Backpacks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | August 13, 2019 at 7:39 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 7:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Southwest Louisville gyms went head to head in a competition to see who could collect the most school supplies for JCPS students.

Thousands of pieces of school supplies will go to JCPS students in need, thanks to Stack the Backpacks.
Crunch Fitness, Louisville Athletic Club, the Southwest YMCA, and two Planet Fitness locations, one at 5138 Dixie Highway and the other at 10713 Dixie Highway, participated in the first Stacks of Backpacks, Back to School Donation Drive.

On Tuesday, councilman David Yates announced the winner: Planet Fitness, with 130 backpacks, 442 notebooks and 211 folders.

Planet Fitness manager Sharon Whitlock is now challenging gyms in other parts of town to jump on board.

“I want to challenge south end, west end, east end, north end, the whole state of Kentucky, everybody join in,” Whitlock said. “It’s never to late. Start now, start collecting. This will go a long way.”

The backpacks will be sent to Family Resource Centers at JCPS schools, where they will be distributed to the families that need them most.

