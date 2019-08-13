Man wounded in shooting drives to fire station for help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wounded man who said he had been shot was treated by Louisville Fire Department personnel after he showed up at their station.
The shooting was reported to MetroSafe at 1:26 p.m. According to Major Bobby Cooper, public information officer for Louisville Fire, the shooting victim drove his car to the station at the corner of 12th and Jefferson seeking help.
The victim received immediate treatment and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The shooting is under investigation by Louisville Metro police. They are trying to determine where the shooting happened.
