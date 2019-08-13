Mercy the comfort dog returns from lifting spirits in Dayton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group from Louisville has just returned from a mission trip to Dayton, Ohio.
Mercy is a 6-year-old golden retriever who’s had more than 2,000 hours of training to become a comfort dog.
She works with the team at Lutheran Church Charities.
Mercy works between 20 and 30 hours a week in Louisville, but was recently requested to visit a church in Dayton. The goal was to bring comfort to the community reeling from a mass shooting that left nine people dead.
“It’s sobering as a person to go up, and it’s somewhat intimidating because you’re an outsider going into an area where people have been so personally affected,” Lutheran Church Charities spokesman Doug Netherton said. “But we find people are very appreciative for us coming.”
Mercy was one of seven comfort dogs in Dayton. She’s different from a service animal, a dog that performs a specific task for a specific person.
