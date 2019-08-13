Planet Fitness to open 2 new gyms in Louisville, 1 in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Planet Fitness is opening two new locations in Louisville, and nearly doubling the size of an existing gym.
The new locations will be on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews, in the space currently occupied by Fresh Thyme, which is closing on Aug. 21.
The second is going in the former K-Mart store on Poplar Level Road, near the Louisville Zoo.
Meanwhile, the Planet Fitness across from Jefferson Mall is getting a major makeover.
All three gyms are expected to be ready to go by the middle of next year.
But before that, Planet Fitness has plans to open a location in Jeffersonville Commons in early 2020.
Executives said the plan is to open as many as five new locations in Louisville and surrounding areas over the next three years.
