Safer traffic pattern unveiled near JCPS Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for busy back to school traffic, a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning on Southpointe Boulevard unveils safer lanes for school bound buses and parents.
The boulevards construction is part of the Southpointe Commons Development.
The $80 million, 363 thousand -square-foot retail and lifestyle center is located at the southeast corner of the Gene Snyder Freeway and Bardstown Road.
The opening unveiled new access to nearby Bates Elementary School, creating a rear entrance off Leaders Lane.
The two new entrances to Southpointe Boulevard create new options for any traffic headed to the school and keeping buses separate from other traffic.
"Safety is our top priority so the new entrances from Leader Lane, while we have to work through all that with the changes I think that it's adding a safety component, so I am so thankful and grateful for that," Bates Elementary School Principal Alecia Dunn said.
The Barrister Commercial Group, who is developing the commons, will also be contributing $173,000 to add a traffic signal and turning lanes to Bardstown Road.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.