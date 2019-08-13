Satterfield says depth is biggest concern three weeks from opener against Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football fans packed into the Louisville Marriott Downtown for the Cards kickoff luncheon on Monday.
First year head coach Scott Satterfield sat down for an interview with UofL public address announcer Sean Moth.
Moth asked the coach if his first eight months on the job seem more like eight years?
“Probably more like eight years," Satterfield said. “If I’m being honest. It’s been a great eight months, a lot of things have happened over the last eight months. Starting with building our staff out and getting to know our great players, getting adjusted to the city of Louisville.”
The Cards kick off the 2019 season on Monday, September 2, hosting Notre Dame.
“You know the next three weeks we’ve got to continue to develop our depth,” Satterfield said. “I think that’s probably one of the biggest things that we have. I feel like we put our first group out and those guys will be very good and solid and very competitive, but we all know in the game of football, you’re gonna have guys get dinged up. You’ve got to rotate guys. You know we play a lot of players and special teams. So right now working on that depth I think is the biggest thing.”
As for the matchup with the Irish, Satterfield knows how important the exposure is to his building program.
“The whole world will be watching that game,” he said. “I mean it’s the biggest college football game on, it’s the only one on, right there on National TV that night. We get to showcase not only our football program but our university, our city, there’s so many positives that have come out about that, so I’m just excited to run out of that tunnel for the first time, come out on that field and see the excitement from our fans. We obviously can’t do without, without all of you that are in this room right now and the rest of the 60-some thousand or whatever it may be that shows up for that game. I’m excited about it. I heard that it’s a really, really loud stadium. Can’t wait to hear it.”
The Cards and Fighting Irish kick off at 8 p.m. on Labor Day. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
