As the school year begins, 100 teaching positions open in JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of school for Jefferson County Public School students is tomorrow, but not every classroom will have a permanent teacher at the head of the class.
The district says when it comes to staffing, they’re in better shape than they were last year but they still need to fill around 100 positions. Over the summer months, they’ve hired over 400 certified positions including teachers, counselors and mental health practitioners.
“We’ve also been able to fill our principal vacancies,” said Renee Murphy, JCPS Communications. “So for the first time in many, many years all of our schools have a principal in place right now as we start the school year.”
In classrooms that do not have a permanent teacher JCPS said other teachers may cover, there may be a permanent sub or substitutes who will come in and out.
The open slots are posted online on the district’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.