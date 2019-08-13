St. Matthews Nail Therapy owners who were worried about paying for niece’s chemo says child has passed away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville family of an 8-year-old Vietnamese girl fighting cancer has announced she has passed away.
Last month, a roof collapse shut down several businesses at the Gallerias in St. Matthews. One of those businesses was Nail Therapy, owned by Paul and Tham Sandman.
The Sandmans had just recently found out Tham’s niece in Vietnam, Ha Phuong Hoang, 8, had been diagnosed with lukemia on July 1.
The profits from Nail Therapy were going to Vietnam, helping pay for Hoang’s chemotherapy.
On Aug. 13, the Sandmans posted an update to their GoFundMe page, saying Hoang had died around 6 local time in Vietnam.
“She [Hoang]was surrounded by dozens of her family and friends. She was a sweet and precious 8 year old, and we will all miss her so much,” the post reads. “Her family is so very grateful for everyone’s generous support through donations, prayers, hugs, notes, phone calls, good wishes, and all.”
According to the GoFundMe post, Ha Phuong’s family will need ongoing support because they’ve been off work for the past six weeks. After their expenses are met, the Sandman family says the balance of the funds will be distributed to other children who are facing similar circumstances, in hopes of giving them the cure that they need.
As of now, there is no definite timeline of when the St. Matthews shops, including Nail Therapy, will be able to reopen.
