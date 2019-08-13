Suspects in 2017 newlywed fatal shooting appear in court

Suspects in 2017 newlywed fatal shooting appear in court
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas appeared in court in connection to the charges they face surrounding the murder of newlywed Jason Spencer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | August 13, 2019 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 6:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the four shooting suspects accused of killing a young newlywed nearly two-years-ago appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jason Spencer was shot and killed while on a walk with his wife, just days after getting married. It happened on Everett Avenue, in November 2017.

Four teens were arrested in the case.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., both 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, are believed to have both shot at the victims.

Arguments in court on Tuesday surrounded allegations of a confession caught on tape by an officer. The defense says that they couldn’t find it in hours of tapes that were handed over from prosecution.

The commonwealth argues they never said a confession was ever on tape.

The judge will review the testimony of the officer and body cam.

Curry and Thomas Jr. are both due back in court on October 15.

One of the other teens, Demond Malone, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but Kentucky law states that juveniles are to be re-sentenced when they turn 18. Malone is the first in the case to plead out.

A fourth suspect was 13 at the time of the shooting and has yet to be identified.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.