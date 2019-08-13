Suspects in 2017 newlywed fatal shooting appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the four shooting suspects accused of killing a young newlywed nearly two-years-ago appeared in court on Tuesday.
Jason Spencer was shot and killed while on a walk with his wife, just days after getting married. It happened on Everett Avenue, in November 2017.
Four teens were arrested in the case.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- 2 teens charged in Cherokee Triangle murder indicted as adults
- Prosecutor explains court process for juveniles charged in Highlands murder
- Fourth suspect, a 13-year-old, arrested in Cherokee Triangle homicide
- Murder victim married wife just nine days before shooting
- Neighbors: Cherokee Triangle murder a ‘reality check’
- 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle shooting
- Teen suspect found shot shortly after Cherokee Triangle murder
- Man shot, killed while walking with wife identified
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., both 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, are believed to have both shot at the victims.
Arguments in court on Tuesday surrounded allegations of a confession caught on tape by an officer. The defense says that they couldn’t find it in hours of tapes that were handed over from prosecution.
The commonwealth argues they never said a confession was ever on tape.
The judge will review the testimony of the officer and body cam.
Curry and Thomas Jr. are both due back in court on October 15.
One of the other teens, Demond Malone, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but Kentucky law states that juveniles are to be re-sentenced when they turn 18. Malone is the first in the case to plead out.
A fourth suspect was 13 at the time of the shooting and has yet to be identified.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.