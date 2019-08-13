Tonight At 7: General contractor under fire again 15 years after WAVE 3 News story

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Complaints made against a general contractor operating in Louisville have now made it to the desk of the Attorney General.
The complaints revolve around work not being completed, as well as the quality of the work that is. Some who’ve complained to the Better Business Bureau say G&S General Contracting has cost them thousands of dollars.
When WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters started taking a look, we realized this would end up being a follow-up story to one we did 15 years ago. It was the same contractor who is still in business.
How can that be?
WAVE 3 News discovered the law, or lack thereof, may be to blame. Kentucky does not require licenses for general contractors. WAVE 3 News learned the City of Louisville does, but it told us their hands are tied because right now they can’t investigate consumer complaints, such as ones made recently by two women, Lisa Casey and Emma Jean Thomas.
The Better Business Bureau will also talk about what you can do to protect yourself.
