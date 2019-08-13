Traffic Alert: Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of North Dixie Highway in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in Hardin County.
According to Elizabethtown Police Department, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of US31/North Dixie Highway, in front of the newly opened Harbor Freight store.
WAVE 3 News has learned two people have died in the crash, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
All lanes of southbound Dixie Highway will be shut down for the next few hours.
Motorists are advised to slow down and be vigilant when traveling through this area, or avoid it all together.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.