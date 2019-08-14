AG candidate Daniel Cameron on racial slur: ‘I’ve been called worse’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney is now being called out nationally after she made a racial comment about GOP Kentucky Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron.
Attorney Dawn Elliott, who works family law and civil rights cases, once part of a radio show on WLOU 1350. She made the comment about Cameron during a recent interview with the Courier Journal.
She said Cameron needs to “stop eating the coon flakes the White House is serving.”
Wednesday, she told WAVE 3 News she still has the same opinion of Cameron and doesn’t understand why her statement has become such a big deal.
“As African Americans, we need to be able to vote however we see fit,” she told WAVE 3 News.
That was also the message of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who sounded off about the racial comment made by Elliott on Fox News this week.
Elliott told WAVE 3 News she still doesn’t understand how Cameron can support President Donald Trump, whom she said is so hurtful to minorities.
She said she also wants to go on the record about the remark.
“I did not call Cameron a coon,” she said. “I just said he’s eating those coon flakes,” meaning a black person who is accepting discrimination.
The Fox News host said to Scott of Elliott’s comment: "It’s almost embarrassing that this person would do this, and there’s been no backlash. I really haven’t heard the Democrats going after them.
“Exactly,” Scott agreed.
Cameron took to Twitter about Elliott’s comment, and his Tweet was retweeted more than 12,000 times.
“For too long, the African American community has been told we have to speak with a monolithic voice and that voice being the Democratic party,” Cameron told WAVE 3 News. “I don’t subscribe to that notion.”
Tuesday, Cameron also tweeted at CNN asking why they were covering Chris Cuomo being called a racial slur, but not him. Cameron said at the end of the day, he’s been called much worse.
(Story continues below the tweet)
“I think it is in many ways disappointing, that as we are moving into the year 2020, that we’re still having these conversations,” he said.
Cameron said he just met with a group of black voters this week in Graves County who didn’t care about Elliott’s comments. He said they wanted to know his plans for enforcing Kentucky laws and curbing the drug epidemic.
