Bernheim Forest takes effort to protect the land on the road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was an overflow crowd at the Crescent Hill Library Tuesday evening as Bernheim Forest takes the effort to protect its landon the road.
Bernheim says the forest is under threat by two projects.
The first would place an LG&E Natural Gas pipeline through part of the property.
The other would build a regional connector for Interstate 65 and Interstate 71 through the forest.
Bernheim has held several "road shows” around the area and they’ve seen a big response.
“It’s been overwhelming,” said Bernheim Forest executive director Dr. Mark Wourms. “It’s been overwhelming. We are now putting out save Bernheim Forest yard signs and we can’t keep them in stock.”
The next road show will take place on Thursday at “Jimmy Can’t Dance” in Downtown Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.