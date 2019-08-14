Blackjewel miners receiving donations from community while camping out on tracks

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Blackjewel Mining workers continue to camp out on the train tracks outside of Cumberland, refusing to work because they’re not getting paid for work they’ve already done.
The workers haven’t been to work in over a month. The community though, isn’t forgetting about them.
The Christian Appalachian Project packed truckloads of donated items, like food, hygiene and other necessities that would help the out-of-work miners and their families during their time of need.
“Probably about $50,000 to $75,000 worth of product in the five tractor trailer loads of product we brought over. So, it’s a big shot in the arm to the community here in Harlan County,” said Jeff Burchett, who is part of the Christian Appalachian Project.
Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that he is trying to figure out if Kentucky miners working for other companies would be protected if the companies went out of business.
Beshear said Kentucky's Labor Cabinet failed to enforce a state law that would have required Blackjewel to post a performance bond, which would have covered the payroll for the workers.
Now, Beshear’s office is looking into which companies have a bond in place.
