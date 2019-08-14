Deposition alledges UofL board member paid for strippers that ultimately took down the Cards’ 2013 National Title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Did a UofL Board member- pay for the strippers that ultimately took down the Cards’ 2013 National Title?
That bombshell dropped in a deposition from board member and former Chair David Grissom.
It came during an hours-long interview while Grissom was under oath, in the UofL Foundation’s lawsuit against former President Jim Ramsey.
Attorney: “What one thing did Dr.Ramsey ever prevent the board of trustees from finding out once they wanted to find it out? What one thing?”
Grissom: “The first thing I can think of because it was so egregious is that, uh, he did not disclose to his full board that one of his board members paid off the women in connection with the stripping event.”
Attorney: “What board member are we talking about?”
Grissom: “I’m not gonna tell you.”
Attorney: “Well, you’re under oath, you have no choice.”
Grissom: “He told me that a member of his board was the cash source for paying off the strippers in the stripper incident.”
Grissom is talking about the parties for men’s basketball players, thrown in Billy Minardi Hall.
Katina Powell wrote an expose’ book called Breaking Cardinal Rules that led to that national title being vacated.
But when pressed further druing the deposition, Grissom didn’t budge.
Attorney: “In that conversation, did Dr. Ramsey tell you who the member of the board was?”
Grissom: “No.”
Attorney: “So, you couldn’t tell me even if you, you had no name to give me?”
Grissom: “Well...”
Attorney: “Now, why did we go through that little cherade?”
Grissom: “I have no idea.”
Attorney: “Well, you’re the one who took me there. I asked you...”
“Please don’t argue with the witness.”
Attorney: “You said you weren’t going to give me the name.”
Grissom: “I don’t have the name. And I didn’t ask him for it. But, he told me that a member of his board was the cash source.”
The Foundation is suing Ramsey for fraud and mismanagement.
The lawsuit claims he and other foundation officials worked together to divert millions from the Foundation’s endowment into other ventures and over compensated themselves... costing the foundation millions.
