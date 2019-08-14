First day brings jitters, fun for JCPS students, teachers, administrators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an exciting day for many school districts across WAVE Country; around 99,000 JCPS students went back to class.
“I’m excited,” said Azdra Cruz, a senior at Moore School. “I’m really nervous because it’s my last year and I’m going to have to be a grownup next year and I don’t want to do that.”
Day one jitters were no match for all the excitement.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman and Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Raisor were among the administrators at Marion C. Moore School on Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of the school year.
“We are excited,” Coleman said. “The first day never loses its excitement.”
Moore is one of the district’s 15 Academies of Louisville high schools.
“I have so many opportunities here and I get to go to competitions, I get to compete, which is something I never thought I’d do five years ago,” said Alison Hodges, who is in the culinary program.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Pollio at Fairdale High School for the second stop of the day.
“The kids ... all have a little pep in their step, and they’re ready to go,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.
Principal Brandy Corbin said the feeling on the first day never gets old.
“The first day of school is the best day of the whole year,” said Corbin. “I love the first day of school.”
The Mindfulness Room at Fairdale kept first-day nerves at bay for senior Layne Underwood.
“Mindfulness Room is our outlet I would say,” Underwood said. “It’s our escape.”
Innovative programs like those are what Pollio hopes will make an impact on student outcomes.
“Day one is great, but it’s day one of 175, so, we have to have this kind of energy for 175 more days,” Pollio said.
