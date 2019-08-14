Floyd Central football pushing back practices, requiring water breaks to beat the heat

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - From sprints to drills, summer practices are preparing the Floyd Central Highlanders to win this season.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to get to that sectional championship,” coach James Bragg said.
Anything except sacrifice players’ safety.
“We don’t want any kids having heat stroke or getting overheated this early in the season so moving practice back is not a big deal,” Bragg explained.
The team pushed practice back to 6:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to try to escape the heat.
“Since we’ve done this we’ve never had an issue with kids overheating or anything like that so it’s a positive thing for us here,” Bragg said.
They practice on a turf field, which gets much hotter than grass. A device tracks how hot it is outside and what the temperature is of the ground below the device.
“When I played we didn’t have that,” Bragg said. “We went out when it was 100 degrees no matter what. So, the fact that we have the opportunity nowadays to measure the weather better, the heat, the turf and more safety precautions it’s really nice."
“I like practicing later,” player JC McCay said. “We get a chance to go home, take care of that homework and stuff so we don’t have to be thinking about it when we’re at practice. Then we just come out and hit and go back home.”
And to make sure players are staying hydrated, there are three water stations on the field during practice, totaling 120 gallons of water. Every 20 to 30 minutes of practice, coaches make sure they’re getting a five-minute water break.
And another plus, a later practice means they can play under the lights for a bit, too, getting them ready for those Friday nights. In a week and a half, Floyd Central will take on defending Kentucky 6A state champ Male.
They’ve pushed that game back to 7:30 p.m., keeping the heat in mind.
