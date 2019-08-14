FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting to see a few clouds develop this midday as we warm steadily into the 80s. The city looks to touch near the 90 degree mark later on.
There is still a small risk for a shower to develop but it looks confined to areas east/northeast and very isolated. Patchy fog/low clouds possible again tonight with lows in the 60s.
We stand a better chance to stay in the 80s area-wide Thursday as we kick off the Kentucky State Fair!
The heat will start to build on Friday into the weekend. Humidity levels will slowly increase as well by the end of the weekend.
Our next chance at decent rainfall coverage looks to take place next week.
FORECAST
- REST OF TODAY: Partly Sunny and hot; Isolated shower (10% chance); HIGH: 90°
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Patchy fog; LOW: 68°
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 88°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.