KSP employee killed in Henry County crash

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky State Police employee was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
Mary “Renee” McCoy, 62, of Bedford was traveling on Highway 146 (LaGrange Road) approximately one mile west of New Castle, when she lost control of her vehicle, exiting the roadway and striking a tree.
McCoy was operating her personal vehicle and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner. No one else was injured in the crash.
A twenty-year veteran of the agency, McCoy was hired by KSP as a Telecommunicator in November of 1999. She later transferred to the KSP Drivers Testing Branch in 2001 where she served as a Certified Driver’s Test Administrator in Oldham, Trimble, Carroll, Henry, and Gallatin counties.
“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Renee’s twenty years of dedicated service to this agency impacted not only the lives of troopers she supported but also the citizens of the Commonwealth.”
Arrangements for McCoy are pending.
