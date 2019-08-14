Leads wanted on man using stolen credit card

Leads wanted on man using stolen credit card
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says this man has used a stolen credit card at multiple places in Elizabethtown and Sonora. (Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway | August 14, 2019 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 1:02 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Hardin County are trying to identify a man wanted for using a stolen credit card.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the man used the card multiple times at places in Elizabethtown and Sonora.

If you can out a name to the face of the man in the photo accompanying this story, call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125. You can also call Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

