Man seriously injured in assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was seriously injured in “some type of assault," according to LMPD.
Police were called on a report of a person down around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive.
When police arrived, they found a man down at a residence. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
No one else was located at the residence and there have been no arrests.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
