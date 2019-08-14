Metro Services impound seventh vehicle this year for illegal dumping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far in 2019, seven vehicles have been impounded for illegal dumping.
The latest at the end of July.
According to the Louisville Metro solid Waste Enforcement team, a red and white pickup truck was seen dumping a mattress in District 1 on July 23.
Solid Waste Enforcement officers were able to track down the vehicle in the 4100 block of Grand Avenue.
The driver/owner of the vehicle received a $500 citation and will have to pay approximately $250 for impound and storage fees.
According to Metro Solid Waste, the mattress could have been dropped off legally at our Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue, for free.
Up to three large household items can be disposed of at no charge.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.