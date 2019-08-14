Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday evening crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after a Tuesday eveing crash.
It happened in the 9500 block of Lambonre Blvd, in southwest Louisville, around 9:15 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found a motorcycle and a Cadillac had collided. A female passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the motorcycle was alert and talking while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
The driver of the Cadillac was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
