FORECAST: Patchy morning fog before afternoon sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog have begun to form this morning and will become more prominent towards sunrise. It will take most of the morning for the fog and low-level clouds to mix out. Until they do, temperatures will be slow to rise. More sunshine is expected for the afternoon which drives temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.
A front passing by may trigger isolated downpours this afternoon especially in areas further north and east.
Clear skies and light winds overnight allow for some patchy fog to form as temperatures fall into the 60s.
High pressure keeps us mainly dry through the weekend, however, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Thursday and Friday feature lower humidity and highs near 90°.
Humidity and temperatures ramp up for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°. More isolated storms are expected for the beginning of the next work week.
FORECAST
- TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorm (20%); HIGH: 89°
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Patchy fog; LOW: 68°
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 88°
