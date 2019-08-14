Registration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk now open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is still a couple months away, but the fundraising kicked off on Tuesday with the annual breakfast.
WAVE 3 News’ own Dawne Gee and Ryan Hoke served as emcee of the breakfast, which was held at the Brown and Williamson Suite.
The walk, which takes place on October 27, at Cardinal Stadium, is a major fundraiser for breast cancer research and programs.
Click here to register for the walk. If you’re unable to walk and would like to donate to the cause, click here.
