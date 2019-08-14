‘Risky’ Business: UofL to take over Jewish Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a move aimed at saving struggling Jewish Hospital, the University of Louisville announced Wednesday that it will acquire KentuckyOne Health’s local assets.
Led by UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, the deal is a complicated one, one that Bendapudi acknowledged at a news conference Wednesday morning was “risky.”
According to a statement UofL released Wednesday, UofL will acquire:
+ Jewish Hospital, including the Outpatient Center, Rudd Heart and Lung Center, offices and parking garages
+ Frazier Rehab Institute
+ Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
+ Our Lady of Peace hospital
+ Jewish Hospital Shelbyville
+ Jewish Medical Centers East, Northeast, South and Southwest
+ Physician groups affiliated with KentuckyOne
Bendapudi announced in February that the university was looking for a partner to help provide financial support to keep such a large employer and health-care provider afloat. In June, she announced there were no takers, and that the school’s bid to purchase Jewish was dead.
But Wednesday brought signs of hope that the hospital might be saved.
“We are proud to protect that legacy and to ensure the continuation of that care as we acquire and enhance these facilities,” she said.
The tentative deal is expected to be finalized Nov. 1. Here’s how it is going to work:
+ The university will pay $10 million to acquire the assets from KentuckyOne’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health.
+ KentuckyOne and other affiliates are on the hook for approximately $76 million in “working capital” and other assets. The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence also has committed $10 million to UofL, and the Jewish Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare Foundation will invest $40 million in quarterly payments of $2.5 million over the next four years.
+ Too, state lawmakers will vote early next year on a $50 million loan to UofL. Should it be approved, a portion of it -- perhaps half -- will be considered “forgivable,” depending on several factors.
+ CommonSpirit Health will forgive nearly $20 million in outstanding debt from UofL.
“UofL’s acquisition of the KentuckyOne facilities will maintain more than 5,000 jobs in the healthcare sector and ensure that our healthcare delivery system in Metro Louisville is preserved,” said Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who also spoke at Wednesday’s news conference.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also was among the luminaries at the news conference.
