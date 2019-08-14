StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

We kick off another mostly dry stretch of weather today that will carry us into the weekend. There is a small shower risk for eastern sections today and perhaps a t-storm to our north over the weekend, but most will remain dry.
The good news is the heat is going to slowly ease up to buy us a couple of days of mostly 80s. The humidity will drop down a few notches as well.
Both the heat and humidity will ramp up over the weekend but the heat index isn’t expected to reach any alert levels at this point. Having said that, hot is hot so take it easy this weekend!
The pattern next week gets more foggy. Pardon the pun. The video will try to explain the setup on a more technical scale.
