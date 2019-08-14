Treasury yields invert, warning of possible recession

In this July 30, 2019 file photo, trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. An economic alarm bell is sounding in the U.S. and sending warnings of a potential recession. Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes inverted early Wednesday, Aug. 14, a market phenomenon that shows investors want more in return for short-term government bonds than they are for long-term bonds. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Source: Richard Drew)