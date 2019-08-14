Video, new details released following deadly officer-involved shooting in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officials released officer body-camera video and new details Wednesday, hours after a shooting that left a suspect dead in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, police responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Greenwood Ave. As officers began to respond, additional calls came into dispatch in reference to the home, and the call was upgraded to a domestic violence run.
Officers Lenart Elzy and Carlyn Alexander were first to arrive at the scene. Once they were there, Elzy and Alexander encountered Anthony Wayne French Sr., 49, in the door frame, armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Almost immediately, French pointed the gun at officers, who immediately opened fire on French.
The video that LMPD released Wednesday showed the confrontation. It can be viewed at the bottom of this page, but it can be considered disturbing to some viewers.
Officers immediately found two other people inside the home following the shooting. Officers learned they were French’s ex-wife, and an adult son. Both told police that French had been drinking, and that French held them inside the home and beat them. The son told WAVE 3 News’ Natalia Martinez that he was glad the officers arrived because he feared French was going to kill them.
“I can’t speak for the officers at this point but for all of us, (firing a service weapon) is a split-second decision," LMPD spokesman Aaron Crowell said.
Once the scene was secure, officer Alexander began to perform CPR on French, who was eventually rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
French’s two victims also were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Police said French and his ex-wife had a history of domestic violence.
French’s son said he was thankful police arrived and got to his father before he killed them.
He said French and his mother were arguing over a bill. He said his father had been drinking and wasn’t in his right mind. He said French pistol whipped both him and his mother. They’d spent hours at the hospital after the shooting getting stitches.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained French’s record showed he’d spent the majority of his adult life in prison. In 2003, he was arrested after officers found a “large quantity” of pictures of children performing sexual acts. There were other charges for drugs, public intoxication and a DUI. His record also showed he’d been arrested for assault four other times.
No officers were injured. Officers Elzy and Alexander, both hired in 2017, have been placed on administrative reassignment, per LMPD policy.
The investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit.
Below is a press conference held by LMPD Wednesday afternoon. It contains the body camera footage from officers Elzy and Alexander.
Warning: Some of the footage in the below video may not be suitable for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
