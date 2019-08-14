Water service shutdown at Heuser Hearing Institute after water main is damaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A damaged water main has caused a few issues for the first day of school at Heuser Hearing Institute.
The school, located on East Kentucky Street, had a water main break near school grounds Wednesday morning.
Louisville Water Company confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a water main was damaged less than a block away from the school after a contractor hit the line.
School officials said that school day will continue as normal but water service has been shut down to the school.
This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 newsroom.
