Clark County K9 officer to get new body armor

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Sheriff’s Office K9 Onyx will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
The new vest was donated to the sheriff’s office from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Onyx’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of all K9 Officers.”
Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of four to five pounds.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
