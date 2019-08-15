Court tapes indicate Cane Madden’s ‘destructive’ thoughts, actions before latest alleged attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Court tapes provide an inside look into 29-year-old Cane Madden’s thoughts and actions before his alleged attack on an 8-year-old girl.
During Madden’s hearing on a previous charge back in January, Madden turned to a court officer and started talking about an alleged murder.
“Did you hear one person killed his wife and two kids and hacked them?” Madden asked. “Shot the one kid and daughter in the head, killed his wife by cutting her body in half and pieces. I’m probably going to go there with a pastor and try clean it and bless it for people.”
Madden shared disturbing, jaw-dropping and foreshadowing thoughts, feelings and goals.
“Cane stated his goal was to be placed in a community where he could kill and rape the first female he came in contact with,” said Dr. James Anderson, who evaluated Madden in 2017. “(He’s) threatened to rape and kill his sisters, licking peers’ doorknobs and expressing that he wants to have sex with them. Cane can also be destructive and be abusive towards animals.”
Anderson evaluated Madden after he confessed to sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. At the hearing in January 2017, Anderson said Madden has ripped nurses’ clothes off, touched staff sexually and sent multiple employees at his mental facilities to the hospital. Staff found violent and pornographic pictures and notes.
“Stating he wanted to grab a 3- to 6-year-old and have sex with them,” Anderson said.
“Mr. Madden is incompetent and unlikely to gain in the foreseeable future because of his intellectual deficit,” Judge Annie O’Connell said. “It’s clear from reports he’s a danger to himself and others as well.”
O’ Connell decided his low intelligence made Madden incompetent for trial. He was released. Nearly six months later, police said Madden admitted to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Louisville’s California neighborhood. Anderson said Madden has a low IQ but is competent.
Anderson testified that medical facilities said Madden needed constant supervision, he’s a danger to the community and they did not want him back at its center. WAVE 3 News reached out to O’ Connell, who said she had no comment.
