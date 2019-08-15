FORECAST: Humidity, intense heat make a weekend comeback with scattered storms

ALERTS
- FRI & SAT: Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds
- SUNDAY: Heat index likely to reach 100°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lower humidity sure makes a difference this time of the year and we noticed that on Thursday.
Temperatures in the 80s will fall back into the 70s later in the evening and reach an overnight low in the 60s under a mainly clear sky. Southerly winds pick back up on Friday with an increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will respond, pushing into the lower 90s during the afternoon. There’s an isolated thunderstorm chance Friday afternoon and evening, but many will stay dry.
A slightly better chance appears for Saturday with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms developing to our west and approaching our viewing area. The big question is whether these will make it here before they completely fade away.
At this point, we’ll keep it in the scattered (30%) category. Under a partly sunny sky, expect temperatures to reach into the lower 90s once again.
Sunday still looks to be the hottest day for now, with highs well into the 90s and the heat index likely to push 100°.
FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, pleasant. LOW: 67°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms late (20% chance). HIGH: 92°
SATURDAY – WAVE 3 News Day At The State Fair: Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (30% chance). HIGH: 93°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). HIGH: 96° (heat index near 100°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.