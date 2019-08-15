Forecast: Sunny with lower humidity; heat returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few locations may see patchy fog this morning but most begin Thursday with plentiful sunshine.
While we’ll see more clouds during the afternoon, conditions remain dry as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. Overall the day will be pleasant as we enjoy lower humidity.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Humidity gradually increases into the weekend as highs jump from near 90 on Friday into the mid-90s Saturday. This weekend’s highs may tie the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons may feature isolated showers and thunderstorms. We keep the heat and scattered storm chances to start the next work week.
FORECAST:
- TODAY: Partly sunny; Less humid; HIGH: 88°
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 67°
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 91°
