Grayson County search warrant nets 5 arrests, over 11 grams of methamphetamine

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people were arrested and one person cited during a drug raid in Grayson County Wednesday.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Kiper Road in Leitchfield.
The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics at the residence. The search warrant not only revealed the presence and trafficking of over 11 grams of meth, but also netted the arrest of several individuals that were in the home, including two fugitives from other jurisdictions.
James B. Huff, 41 of Leitchfield was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st (Meth, over 2 grams), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd (5 Counts, Counterfeit $100 bills).
Shannon L. Payton, 39, of Leitchfield, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance less than 2 grams (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd (Counterfeit $100 bills) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Heather N. Short, 39, of Columbia, KY was a fugitive out from Indiana for previous trafficking charges. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Meth) in addition to being a wanted fugitive.
Deanna Miller, 42, of Edmonson County, KY was also a fugitive wanted for felony charges out of Edmonson County Circuit Court.
Brian Humphrey, 38, of Salem, IN was cited for Marijuana Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released.
Huff, Payton, Short, and Miller are being lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
