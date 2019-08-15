Is Rigg the man to replace CJ Conrad at tight end for Cats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CJ Conrad made his mark on UK football. His touchdown catch at the buzzer last year at Missouri helped the Cats escape Columbia with a 15-14 win.
He caught 30 passes for three scores in his final season in Lexington.
Replacing him could be tough, but Vince Marrow, the Cats Associate head coach and tight ends coach is confident he has his man.
“I talked to CJ the other night and he said, “Coach you keep telling me them guys are better than me” and I’m gonna be honest with you, Justin Rigg is better than CJ Conrad. He’s more of what you look for in an all around NFL tight end. He’s 6′6″, 260, long wingspan, soft hands, he can block point of attack,” Marrow said.
Rigg played in all 13 games in 2018. The 6′6″, 263 pound junior from Springboro, Ohio, caught four passes for 45 yards. His production is expected to jump considerably in 2019.
“I think he can run and he’s really smooth. Justin, he’ll surprise you. He can run. His physicality at the point of attack is really good,” UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. “I’d like for him just to be a leader and continue to grow in that position. It’s his job.”
Rigg and the Cats kick off the 2019 season on Saturday, August 31, hosting Toledo at Kroger Field.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.